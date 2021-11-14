4 killed when small plane crashes on Beaver Island

The scene following a plane crash that killed four people on Beaver Island on Nov. 13, 2021. (Courtesy Beaver Island Fire Department)

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were killed and a child seriously injured in a plane crash on Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan Saturday.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the plane left Charlevoix at 1:32 p.m. carrying five people. It was bound for Welke Airport on the island near Little Traverse Bay. It crashed near Welke at 1:47 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it airlifted two people to the hospital: a man and a child. The man did not survive, the sheriff’s office said.

The Coast Guard tweeted the child is an 11-year-old girl. It said chest compressions were being performed on her while she was en route to a hospital in Petoskey. Her condition was not known Saturday evening.

The names of the people on the plane have not been released pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.