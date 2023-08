One of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office vehicles that was hit by a truck. (Photo/Oakland County).

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has seen four of its deputies injured in the past 24 hours, according to a social media post from the department.

According to the post, two deputies were injured by separate incidents involving “attacks by inmates in the jail.”

Another two deputies were injured when a truck slammed into their vehicles as they responded to a flaming car on the freeway.

“They are lucky to be alive as we assess all the injuries,” the post reads.