40-year-old Lansing man dies in Bunkerhill Township shooting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 40-year-old Lansing man who died after a shooting Tuesday in Bunkerhill Township.

Bradley Wicks suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died after being shot in a house located at the 3000 block of Haynes Rd.

One person has been arrested on unrelated charges and remains in custody, involvement (if any) is being determined. The victim had a connection to the home and the shooting was not random. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Doerr at 517-676-8255.