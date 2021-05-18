400 Lansing-area restaurant, retail, hospital workers to receive free gift card for getting COVID-19 shot on Thursday in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 400 Lansing-area restaurant, retail and hospital workers can receive a $25 Visa gift card for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Old Town Lansing on Thursday.

From 4-8 p.m. on May 20, the first 400 workers will receive their cards as part of the “shots in arms” campaign lead by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Small Business Association of Michigan, and the Michigan and Restaurant Lodging Association.

“We recognize how hard Michigan’s hospitality, retail and restaurants have been impacted by COVID

and how hard they’ve worked to keep us protected. This ‘shots in arms’ partnership thanks these

essential workers for their dedications and ensures their protection through the safe and effective

COVID-19 vaccine,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh in a press release.

“Vaccinated workers, not only protects them but also their friends and family. This will be another reason to show customers that it’s safe to return to shopping, dining and relaxing in our communities once again.”

The clinic will be held at the intersection of Turner St. and East Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Walk-ins are permitted and no appointment is necessary. There will be no proof of insurance required. Both Johnson & Johnson vaccines and Pfizer doses will be available. Minors can receive a Pfizer shot if a parent or guardian is present.

If you are in need of a ride, CATA can pick you up. Just call 517-394-2282.

The Lansing clinic is the second in a series of vaccination events, with more coming in the future. Keep an eye out for announcements regarding clinics in Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit, Marquette,

Traverse City, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The first event was held in Clark Park in Detroit on May 14.