LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing welcomed thousands of people to the city Thursday morning for the 23rd annual Lansing Turkey Trot.

Runners took to the streets, whether they were looking to burn off some pre-Thanksgiving Day calories or enjoy time with family and friends.

The event welcomed back 4,000 participants of all ages. The start and finish lines were at Lansing Community College.

Proceeds from the race are going to support high school and middle school cross country and track programs, as well as youth running clubs, through the Michigan Running Foundation grant program.