41-year-old Lansing man arraigned on multiple felony charges following armed robbery

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old Lansing man was arraigned on three felony counts following an armed robbery in Lansing.

Those counts include one count of armed robbery, one count of fleeing and eluding and one count of possessing a dangerous weapon. Jacob Davis’ bond was set at $10,000 and 10% . His next court date is October 1 at 8:30 a.m. at the 55th District Court.



At 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 2700 block of Eaton Rapids Rd. for a report of an armed robbery at a business.

Deputies were able to quickly obtain a vehicle & suspect description and get it broadcast on the radio.

MSP & LPD units located the vehicle a few moments later and attempted to stop the vehicle at MLK & Holmes Rd.

The vehicle continued driving until eventually stopping at a parking lot on Cedar St south of Jolly Rd.



The 41-year-old Lansing man was arrested for Armed Robbery and lodged at the Ingham County Jail.