JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A stabbing victim is in stable condition at a hospital and a 41-year-old woman is in custody after an incident Thursday evening in Jackson.

According to an report from MLive, Jackson Police Department responded to a call at about 9:15 on Thursday evening at the Shahan-Blackstone North Apartments.

An argument between two women led to a 35-year-old Jackson woman being stabbed and cut multiple times.

She was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The suspect is a 41-year-old woman who was arrested shortly afterward. She is currently at the Jackson County Jail, facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The MLive article reports that the two women had “an ongoing feud” prior to the stabbing.