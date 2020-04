LANSING, MI – Sparrow's Physicians Health Plan (PHP) has announced that it will waive Member costs for the treatment of COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

“In the fight to flatten the curve and save lives, PHP understands that removing barriers to testing and treatment are essential and proactive steps to protect our Members and community," said Physicians Health Plan President and CEO Dennis Reese. "By eliminating Member cost share for COVID-19 treatment, we eliminate concern and fear over the cost of care and ultimately any delay in seeking care.”