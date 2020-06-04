42 small businesses approved for relief grants

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Economic Development Corporation (EDC) approved 42 grant awardees for the Meridian EDC’s Small Business Relief Grant Program Friday, May 29.

A six-person review committee was responsible for reviewing and scoring of the 91 grant applications received.

“The process of reviewing and scoring all of the submitted applications was difficult; each application provided a compelling story. The review committee followed the grant program eligibility and criteria and was able to recommend 42 finalists,” said Ken Lane, Meridian Township Economic Development Director. “We wish we could assist all the applicants, but the grant program received applications in excess of available grant funds. Meridian Township is proud to be able to offer assistance to our home grown businesses.”

Meridian EDC Small Business Relief Grant Awardees:

A Vita Nova Lotus Beauty Lounge Akagi Sushi Lotus Voice Integrative Therapies The Art & Etiquette of Driving (ASD Enterprise, LLC) Mayfair Bar Asian Buffet of Okemos Mirs Rugs BlueGill Grill Nokomis Cultural Center Bread Bites Petite Beauty Boutique Buddies Pub & Grill Psychiatric Associates Carousel Consignments Russell Builders Center for Yoga, Movement and Massage Salon7 & Spa Chapelure Spagnuolos The Children’s Enrichment Center Spartan Dance & Fit Center Classic Travel State of Fitness Cocos Off The Rack Taste of Thai Eye Level Okemos (Guru Academic Center) Christine A. Tenaglia, DDS Fernando’s Restaurant That’s Great Frozen Creations Frames Unlimited of Lansing The Good Life Shaving Company Hannah’s Koney Island (BVC LLC) Tinkr Lab Haslett Hot Yoga TShirt Goods Henry’s Place Uptown Sun Company High Caliber Karting Vietnamese Noodle (102 Pho & Banh, MI) Indian Hills Golf Watershed Tavern & Grill

The Township Board approved the Meridian EDC Small Business Relief Grant Program to assist local small businesses affected by COVID-19. The grant program funding came exclusively from two sources: $130,000 from the Meridian Redevelopment Fund and $50,000 from the Meridian EDC’s own funding, which is generated in part from the EDC’s service as a bond fiduciary.

More information about the Small Business Relief Grant Program can be found here.