42 small businesses approved for relief grants

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Economic Development Corporation (EDC) approved 42 grant awardees for the Meridian EDC’s Small Business Relief Grant Program Friday, May 29.

A six-person review committee was responsible for reviewing and scoring of the 91 grant applications received.  

“The process of reviewing and scoring all of the submitted applications was difficult; each application provided a compelling story. The review committee followed the grant program eligibility and criteria and was able to recommend 42 finalists,” said Ken Lane, Meridian Township Economic Development Director. “We wish we could assist all the applicants, but the grant program received applications in excess of available grant funds. Meridian Township is proud to be able to offer assistance to our home grown businesses.”

Meridian EDC Small Business Relief Grant Awardees:

A Vita NovaLotus Beauty Lounge
Akagi SushiLotus Voice Integrative Therapies
The Art & Etiquette of Driving (ASD Enterprise, LLC)Mayfair Bar
Asian Buffet of OkemosMirs Rugs
BlueGill GrillNokomis Cultural Center
Bread BitesPetite Beauty Boutique
Buddies Pub & GrillPsychiatric Associates
Carousel ConsignmentsRussell Builders
Center for Yoga, Movement and MassageSalon7 & Spa
ChapelureSpagnuolos
The Children’s Enrichment CenterSpartan Dance & Fit Center
Classic TravelState of Fitness
Cocos Off The RackTaste of Thai
Eye Level Okemos (Guru Academic Center)Christine A. Tenaglia, DDS
Fernando’s RestaurantThat’s Great Frozen Creations
Frames Unlimited of LansingThe Good Life Shaving Company
Hannah’s Koney Island (BVC LLC)Tinkr Lab
Haslett Hot YogaTShirt Goods
Henry’s PlaceUptown Sun Company
High Caliber KartingVietnamese Noodle (102 Pho & Banh, MI)
Indian Hills GolfWatershed Tavern & Grill

The Township Board approved the Meridian EDC Small Business Relief Grant Program to assist local small businesses affected by COVID-19.  The grant program funding came exclusively from two sources: $130,000 from the Meridian Redevelopment Fund and $50,000 from the Meridian EDC’s own funding, which is generated in part from the EDC’s service as a bond fiduciary.

More information about the Small Business Relief Grant Program can be found here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan