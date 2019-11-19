43 Michigan counties named USDA “Disaster Designation” areas

LANSING (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer today commended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) designation of 43 Michigan counties as primary natural disaster areas.

The naming of the counties as primary natural disaster areas makes assistance available to agriculture producers in those areas with adverse weather conditions.

Her applause for the USDA comes as Michigan’s farmers have been affected from severe cold, historical rainfall and early snowfall this year.

“These extraordinary weather conditions had a devastating impact on our farming and agricultural community,” Gary McDowell, director, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said. “I appreciate the continued support of USDA, our federal delegation and the Governor for Michigan farm families.”

The 43 counties include: Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, Livingston and Shiawassee.

This Secretarial Disaster Designation makes farm operators eligible to be considered for certain types of assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), including emergency loans and the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+). Producers should contact their local FSA office for additional information.

In June, Governor Whitmer sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to request a statewide Secretarial disaster designation. The request was followed by a bipartisan letter of support from Michigan’s Congressional delegation.

Click here to view the USDA’s designation notice.