47 million Americans are expected to travel for 4th of July

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with AAA are now predicting that the upcoming Independence Day travel period could be one of the busiest ones ever.

They expect more than 47 million Americans to travel for the holiday next week, which would make it the second-highest on record for this holiday.

With nearly 50 million Americans set to make at least one domestic trip, the number of travelers is expected to increase by nearly 40%.

Here locally, approximately 1.5 million Michiganders are preparing to take a trip during the holiday weekend.

Despite the highest gas prices since 2014, more than 91% of holiday travel is expected to be made by car.