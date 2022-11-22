LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A massive construction project right in the center of Lansing is shutting down for the season.

496 reopened for drivers on Tuesday evening as construction on the highway pauses until spring.

The 496 construction project, which began in early June, closed down a stretch of the highway for just about half of a year.

Both eastbound and westbound drivers have spent several months getting sent to local streets like Malcolm X and St. Joseph.

You can read more about the construction project at the Michigan Department of Transportation page at Michigan.gov.

