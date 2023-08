MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Art Unlimited’s 4th Annual Art Fair and Business Showcase returns Friday, Aug. 18.

The Art and Business Showcase features local businesses and artists. There will be food vendors, demonstrations and more. The Art Unlimited studio will also be open for pottery painting.

The showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Marketplace on the Green (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos).

For the full schedule, see the flyer below.