4th of July fireworks tonight at Michigan’s Capitol

FILE – With the New York City skyline in the background fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River in New York, in this Tuesday, July 4, 2017, file photo. After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City’s most well-known Fourth of July traditions are back. The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be back in full form with a display over the East River, with shells being shot from five barges in a televised, choregraphed spectacle. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Mid-Michigan communities continue to celebrate the 4th of July by hosting firework shows and other events. The celebrations commemorate America’s Declaration of Independence in 1776 from Great Britain.

The Congress operating at that time had delegates from the United States 13 original colonies, and the delegates approved the declaration of independence.

Today in Lansing at Michigan’s Capitol there will be a fireworks show just after 10:00 p.m.

Our viewers tell 6 News some of the best places to view the fireworks are Riverfront Park, Durant Park, or Marshall Park.