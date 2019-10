Detroit — Five firefighters were taken to the hospital following the collapse of a house during a fire Thursday afternoon.

Three of the five firefighters were rushed to the hospital with undetermined injuries. The two other firefighters were taken to the hospital later for smoke inhalation.

The fire occurred at a home in the Whittaker area and Mullane Street in the southwest area of Detroit.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back at WLNS.com for more updates.