5 people injured, 3 in critical condition after crash

Meridian Twp. (WLNS) — Three people are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the accident at approximately 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mount Hope Rd and Comanche Dr.
While police were not able to confirm how the accident happened, officials say they believe speed played a role.
There was a total of 5 people involved. Three patients were transported to Sparrow Hospital and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the crash is under investigation.