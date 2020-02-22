5 people injured, 3 in critical condition after crash

3 people were critically injured after a 3 vehicle crash near the intersection of Mount Hope Rd and Comanche Dr in Meridian Township

Meridian Twp. (WLNS) — Three people are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the accident at approximately 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mount Hope Rd and Comanche Dr.

While police were not able to confirm how the accident happened, officials say they believe speed played a role.

There was a total of 5 people involved. Three patients were transported to Sparrow Hospital and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash is under investigation.