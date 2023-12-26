LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A 5-year-old boy who was out riding his bike on Christmas day was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

Officers received a call about a car hitting a kid at about 5:30 Monday evening. When they arrived, they found the boy on the road with multiple injuries and began providing immediate medical assistance.

He was soon transported to Henry Ford Hospital by ambulance, and later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The victim in this incident recently turned five after celebrating his birthday earlier this month.

Officials say the vehicle was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Jackson who was traveling north on Blackman Road near Springport Road, they say alcohol and speed were not involved.

Blackman-Leoni DPS is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding the accident to please get in touch with Patrick Boulter at 517-788-4223.