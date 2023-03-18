Vehicles stopped on eastbound I-96 following a pileup caused by whiteout snow conditions.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eastbound and westbound I-96 near Portland in Ionia County is shut down after a large pileup of possibly 50 to 100 vehicles.

Michigan State Police reports that there are possibly up to 100 vehicles involved in the crash. According to police, that stretch of expressway was blanketed in whiteout conditions just prior to the pileup.

Police said injuries have been reported, but they have not confirmed their severity.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.