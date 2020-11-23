$5,000 reward being offered for info on suspects connected to stolen guns

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as wells as the National shooting sports foundation are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects after stealing dozens of weapons from a Firearms store.

According to authorities, the theft took place on Saturday, November 21st, around 4 am at Full Bore Firearms in Alpena.

Two unknown suspects threw a brick through a glass window allowing them to enter the store and take 49 firearms.

The burglary is being investigated by the ATF’s Detroit Field Division, Michigan State Police, and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information that could lead to arrest, you could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

You can report a tip at 1-888-283-8477, or by visiting reportit.com.