517 ‘Operation Food Giveaway’ aims to help feed 160 families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Men Making a Difference, Inc. will host its annual ‘517 Operation Food Giveaway’ Sunday, to help feed 160 local families.

Peace of Mind Home Healthcare along with Sip & Chill will hand out boxes of food, drive-up style at 913 West Holmes Rd door B on the east side of Kroger parking lot from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. or food boxes are gone.

The event will feature a take-to-cook menu that includes a whole chicken, string beans, corn, cranberry sauce, potatoes and dessert. Those who attend are asked to stay in their car.

