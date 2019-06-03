52 Attorneys General seek automatic forgiveness of student loans for disabled veterans
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel signs letter to Secretary of Education
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) - 52 Attorneys General sent a letter to the Secretary of Education to forgive federal student loans of veterans who have become totally and permanently disabled as a result of their service.
“Permanently disabled veterans face substantial challenges every day,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "After risking their lives for this country, it’s our duty to support them in every way we can."
The letter asks the U.S. Department of Education to develop a process to automatically forgive federal student loans for eligible veterans. It also asks to stop debt collection efforts on disabled veterans while the process is in development.
Currently the DOE requires eligible veterans to apply for federal student loan forgiveness, but the new automatic process would eliminate unnecessary paperwork.
