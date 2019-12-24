52-year-old man dead in semi-tractor crash on US-23

One person is dead after a crash on US-23 Monday morning.

52-year-old Duane Arthur Buers of Whitmore Lake suffered fatal injuries in a head-on collision when he was traveling north and crossed a barrier, striking a semi-tractor-trailer going south.

Green Oak Charter Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the incident between Silver Lake Rd. and Lee Rd. on US-23.

Officers were told that a northbound pickup truck crossed the median and struck a southbound semi-truck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling north on US-23 and crossed the median. The truck traveled into the cable barrier and hit a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer that was traveling south.

After hitting the semi-tractor, the pickup truck was pushed into the median and came to a stop on its side, trapping the driver inside the vehicle.

Buers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the crash on Monday, Buerrs was involved in another collision on northbound US-23 with a 2016 Ford F250, driven by a 41-year-old South Lyon man. The investigation into the circumstances of this entire incident continue.

No other parties involved in this crash had injuries that required emergency medical care.