53-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times in Jackson

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — A 53-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Jackson.

Officers responded to a call around 8:09 a.m. in regards to a shooting in Sparks Foundation County Park.

Officers responded to the incident and the 53-year-old victim was located on the ground on the south side of Randolph Street east of Brown Street.

He was transported by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he died of his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A witness provided a description of the suspect who left walking from the area.

Officers quickly located the 29-year-old female suspect walking in the 1900 block of W. High Street. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was in possession of a handgun at the time of her arrest.

The suspect is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges. The investigation is currently ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.