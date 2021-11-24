53M Americans expected to travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The wednesday before Thanksgiving is always considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, and despite COVID-19 still flourishing, experts say roads and airports will be chaotic.



According to officials with AAA, Wednesday, Nov. 24 will be one the busiest travel days of 2021since the beginning of 2020 before COVID-19 hit. Predicting that more than 53 million Americans will be traveling.

Of that 53 million, 1.6 million are expected to be Michiganders, with 1.4 million traveling by car. All of these predicted travel numbers are an increase from 2020, but still less than 2019 and 2018.

Those hitting the airports and bus and train stations can expect delays and should remember to bring a mask and arrive early or check-in through airline apps ahead of time.



Michigan State Police says those hitting the roads should drive the speed limit, saying more state troopers will be out and cracking down on speeding along with reckless driving.

Officials with AAA say those hitting the road should be aware of gas prices, as Mid-Michigan gas prices are currently at their highest since November of 2012, coming in at $3.31 a gallon.

Those who are heading out should remember to check the COVID-19 guidelines for the places in which they are heading and note that the CDC is recommending everyone wear a mask at gathers, regardless of vaccination status.