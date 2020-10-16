$54 million revenue drop projected due to MSU enrollment decline

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers show enrollment at Michigan State University drops by nearly 900 students from last year — leading to what officials are saying, could be a projected $54 million reduction in future revenue.

Officials say, the decline is connected to the loss of out-of-state and international students that both pay more in tuition costs.

For example, Michigan students pay less tuition at $14,524 per semester, compared to $39,830 per semester for out-of-state students… and $41,330 for international students.