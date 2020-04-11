54-year-old inmate dies in custody at Lansing Police Dept Detention

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is reporting one 54-year-old man has died in custody at the Lansing Police Department Detention.

The man was in custody on suspicion of domestic assault that occurred on April 10 at approximately 1 p.m.

The inmate was trasnported to a local hospital earlier in the night at approximately 10 p.m. April 10 after showing medical complications unrelated to his arrest.

The inmate was cleared from the hospital at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, April 11 and upon returning to the detention center at 1:04 a.m., his medical complications recurred.

Officers immediately started life saving measures and used an AED in attempt to regain consciousness. The Lansing Fire Department responded and the inmate was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Michigan State Police will be handling this investigation and determine a cause of death, which is unknown at this time.