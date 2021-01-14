56 MLK Day projects supported by Michigan Community Service Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) In the days ahead, more than 5,000 volunteers will serve more than 16,000 volunteer hours to benefit Michigan communities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The Michigan Community Service Commission announced today it will help support 56 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteer projects this year.

Projects include providing child-size masks to youth serving organizations and thanking healthcare workers for the care given to Michigan residents. Organizations have also planned projects to address community needs related to COVID-19 including food distribution events, providing support for the homeless, addressing mental health needs and providing education and tools to prevent the spread of infection.

“Serving our communities is an important way to carry forward the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while also rallying together to unite Michiganders after a challenging year,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “I’m proud to support communities in our great state in a time when it’s needed most. I encourage everyone to find a way to serve while following safety guidelines.”

The Michigan Community Service Commission is awarding more than $20,000 in grants to organizations ranging from $100 to $1,000 to help communities recover from the impact of COVID-19. Funding has also been provided by partners AmeriCorps the Agency and Youth Service America through the Allstate Foundation.

These projects are happening in communities across the state, some of which are still in need of volunteers. For a complete list of projects the Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting, and details on how Michiganders can join the efforts, visit https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-94421_95498_6158-549488–,00.html