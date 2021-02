COURTESY: @SummitCountyCO A picture of the avalanche in Park City on Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah (WLNS)– According to Summit County Sheriff, Justin Martintez, one man is dead after an avalanche in Park City, Utah on Saturday.

The Sheriff posted on his twitter this evening that the man was 57-year-old Kurt Damschroder from Park City.

COURTESY: @SummitCountyCO Tweet from Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez

Sheriff Martinez also confirmed on his Twitter Saturday that there was one person they were looking for, but called off the search Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s office, the avalanche was triggered by two skiers.