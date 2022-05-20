LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 60 communities in the Great Lakes State will be receiving money from the First Responder Training and Grant Program.

Governor Whitmer announced $5 million is going towards improving first responder training, giving professional development resources to first responders, as well as broadening recruitment efforts.

Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs. Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs. Let’s keep working together to keep Michiganders safe.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Five mid-Michigan communities will be receiving grants:

City of Leslie Ingham $6,365.00 City of Potterville Eaton $63,450.00 Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance Shiawassee $160,150.00 Hanover Township Jackson $9,900.00 Village of Montgomery Hillsdale $108,825.00

The city of Leslie is very grateful for the First Responder Training and Recruitment grant from the state of Michigan. The Leslie Fire Department is a joint department between the city of Leslie and Leslie Township with a small roster of firefighters. We depend heavily on mutual aid from surrounding departments. We will be using the grant dollars for training on agricultural rescue, vehicle extraction rescue, chimney fire suppression and trench rescue. Being in a rural area, we feel that these types of training will benefit our community and surrounding communities if an unfortunate accident did happen.” Ron Bogart, city manager of Leslie

Funding was determined by the Michigan Department of Treasury based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria.

“Pushing these dollars to our communities will help with training the next generation of first responders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Our priority will be to make payments to communities as soon as practical. Community leaders with questions about their grants should reach out to us to navigate the reimbursement process.”

