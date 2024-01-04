LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 670 Michigan children are missing right now, according to the state police.

Michigan State Police is inviting fifth-grade students from around the state to enter in the 2024 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The contest, officials say, is an effort to promote child safety and to keep the discussion open around missing and/or exploited children.

National Missing Children’s Day is May 25.

The fifth-grade contest winner from Michigan will advance to the national contest. If they win, their artwork will be on this year’s National Missing Children’s Day poster. In 2018, a student from Clinton Township, Michigan, won the national contest.

An image from the winning poster from Michigan in 2023. (Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention)

The contest rules include:

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork

Artwork reflects the theme, “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produces images, collages and cut-outs and not eligible.

The finished poster must measure 8 by 14 inches.

Poster entries should be submitted with a completed application form, including a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist. The application can be handwritten or typed.

Fifth-graders must postmark their poster submissions by Friday, Feb. 2. They should mail them to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive, Dimondale MI 48821