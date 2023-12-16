LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Friday night marked the final Dean Trailways 5th Quarter of 2023 as our local teams get ready to enjoy their holiday breaks. Conference play is in full swing and our Big Game took us to a CAAC Blue battle between 5-0 Dewitt and 4-0 Grand Ledge.

Big Game: Dewitt 60, Grand Ledge 50 (Boys)

Final: Williamston 64, Haslett 31 (Boys)

St. Johns vs. Lansing Eastern (Boys)

FINAL: Lansing Sexton 62, Olivet 50 (Boys)

FINAL: Charlotte 60, Lansing Catholic 49 (Boys)

FINAL: Laingsburg 61, Potterville 39 (Boys)

FINAL: Dansville 61, Lansing Christian 49 (Boys)

FINAL: Williamston 45, Haslett 43 (Girls)

FINAL: DeWitt 54, Grand Ledge 32 (Girls)

Other Boys Games:

FINAL: Eaton Rapids 62, Lakewood 34

FINAL: Mason 66, Fowlerville 19

FINAL: Portland 41, Ionia 39

FINAL: Fowler 51, Portland St. Patrick 36

FINAL: Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Saranac 42

FINAL: Perry 45, Bath 22

Jackson Northwest at BC Harper Creek (No score reported)

BC Pennfield at Parma Western (No score reported)

FINAL: East Jackson 56, Leslie 46

FINAL: Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40, Ithaca 38

FINAL: Lumen Christi 61, Stockbridge 48

New Lothrop at Ovid-Elsie (No score reported)

OTHER GIRLS GAMES:

FINAL: Lansing Catholic 80, Charlotte 24

FINAL: Lakewood 51, Eaton Rapids 30

FINAL: Okemos 82, Everett 14

FINAL: Olivet 59, Lansing Sexton 15

FINAL: Portland 53, Ionia 26

FINAL: Holt 76, Waverly 51

FINAL: Dansville 40, Lansing Christian 32

FINAL: Jackson Northwest 48, BC Harper Creek 32

FINAL: Parma Western 60, BC Pennfield 33

FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 53, New Lothrop 46

FINAL: Lumen Christi 46, Lutheran North 16

FINAL: Ithaca 45, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 39