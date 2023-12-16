LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Friday night marked the final Dean Trailways 5th Quarter of 2023 as our local teams get ready to enjoy their holiday breaks. Conference play is in full swing and our Big Game took us to a CAAC Blue battle between 5-0 Dewitt and 4-0 Grand Ledge.
Big Game: Dewitt 60, Grand Ledge 50 (Boys)
Final: Williamston 64, Haslett 31 (Boys)
St. Johns vs. Lansing Eastern (Boys)
FINAL: Lansing Sexton 62, Olivet 50 (Boys)
FINAL: Charlotte 60, Lansing Catholic 49 (Boys)
FINAL: Laingsburg 61, Potterville 39 (Boys)
FINAL: Dansville 61, Lansing Christian 49 (Boys)
FINAL: Williamston 45, Haslett 43 (Girls)
FINAL: DeWitt 54, Grand Ledge 32 (Girls)
Other Boys Games:
FINAL: Eaton Rapids 62, Lakewood 34
FINAL: Mason 66, Fowlerville 19
FINAL: Portland 41, Ionia 39
FINAL: Fowler 51, Portland St. Patrick 36
FINAL: Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Saranac 42
FINAL: Perry 45, Bath 22
Jackson Northwest at BC Harper Creek (No score reported)
BC Pennfield at Parma Western (No score reported)
FINAL: East Jackson 56, Leslie 46
FINAL: Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40, Ithaca 38
FINAL: Lumen Christi 61, Stockbridge 48
New Lothrop at Ovid-Elsie (No score reported)
OTHER GIRLS GAMES:
FINAL: Lansing Catholic 80, Charlotte 24
FINAL: Lakewood 51, Eaton Rapids 30
FINAL: Okemos 82, Everett 14
FINAL: Olivet 59, Lansing Sexton 15
FINAL: Portland 53, Ionia 26
FINAL: Holt 76, Waverly 51
FINAL: Dansville 40, Lansing Christian 32
FINAL: Jackson Northwest 48, BC Harper Creek 32
FINAL: Parma Western 60, BC Pennfield 33
FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 53, New Lothrop 46
FINAL: Lumen Christi 46, Lutheran North 16
FINAL: Ithaca 45, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 39