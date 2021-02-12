5th Quarter Friday: Basketball Scoreboard

**** Scores will be updated throughout the games as they become available****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for hoops Mid-Michigan? Tonight the 6 News sports team will hit the road covering games across the area. Get score updates, highlights, and digital extras below during and after tonight’s games.

(Boys)
Lansing Catholic:
Ionia:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Eaton Rapids:
Portland:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Portland St. Patrick:
Dansville:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Lansing Eastern:
Fowlerville:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Fulton:
Fowler:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Laingsburg:
Pewaamo-Westphailia:
Quarter:
(Girls)
Williamston:
St.Johns:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Bath:
Potterville:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Charlotte:
Lansing Sexton:
Quarter:
(Girls)
Portland:
Eaton Rapids:
Quarter:
(Girls)
Waverly:
Charlotte:
Quarter:
(Boys)
Haslett:
Mason:
Quarter:

