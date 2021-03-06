5th Quarter Friday Scoreboard

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Who’s ready for some basketball? The 6 Sports team is spreading out across Mid-Michigan for another busy 5th Quarter Friday. Below get scores as they happen, highlights, and post-game interviews from our crew. Expect updates all throughout the night.
THE BIG GAME: MASON VS. CHARLOTTE
Final: Mason 52, Charlotte 50.— Ian Kress (@ian_kress) March 6, 2021
Orioles had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but the Bulldogs hang on, and win their sixth straight!
Highlights and reaction from this exciting one tonight on @WLNS. @MasonBoysHoops @oriole_hoops
FINAL (BOYS) : MASON 52, CHARLOTTE 50
BOYS: BENTON HARBOR VS. WILLIAMSTON
Earlier tonight @WillyAthletics pulled off a 58-53 win over Benton Harbor, who they lost to earlier this year, and this slam by Brandon Hunt helped seal the deal.— Andrew Birkle (@Andrew_Birkle) March 6, 2021
Full highlights on the 5th Quarter tonight @WLNS pic.twitter.com/ZZ91Sm1mV2
FINAL (BOYS) BENTON HARBOR 53, WILLIAMSTON 58
BOYS: ITHACA VS. PORTLAND
FINAL (BOYS): ITHACA 41, PORTLAND 59
BOYS: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA VS. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK
FINAL (BOYS): PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 50, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 34
BOYS: DANSVILLE VS. LAINGSBURG
FINAL (BOYS) DANSVILLE 50, LAINGSBURG 57
BOYS: SARANAC VS. POTTERVILLE
Potterville is hosting Saranac tonight, and we’ll have the highlights from this one tonight on the @WLNS @DeanTrailways 5th Quarter! pic.twitter.com/V9QONiQ6IT— Ian Kress (@ian_kress) March 6, 2021
FINAL (BOY) SARANAC 46, POTTERVILLE 61
BOYS: BATH VS. FOWLER
Halftime on the Eagles’ court. Bath 34, Fowler 18. Solid defense and dominate big man production from the Bees has lead to their 16 point lead at the break.— Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) March 6, 2021
Highlights on the @DeanTrailways #5thQuarter on @WLNS at 11:15 p.m. #HereforYou pic.twitter.com/ZyR66xgKeC
FINAL (BOYS) BATH 60, FOWLER 39
GIRLS: OKEMOS VS. HOLT
FINAL (GIRLS) OKEMOS 49, HOLT 58
GIRLS: DEWITT VS. ST. JOHNS
DeWitt domination! Panthers lead 43-17 over St. Johns with three minutes left in the game. @dewittathletics @WLNS #HereforYou pic.twitter.com/0xawdSLdTW— Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) March 6, 2021
FINAL (GIRLS) DEWITT 52, ST. JOHNS 17
GIRLS: PORTLAND VS. BATH
The Bath @BathHSAthletics girls are hosting Portland @ladyraidersbbal and the first quarter was the Ashley Bower show!— Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) March 6, 2021
The junior scored 11 of the 15 Raiders points in the 1Q, Raiders up 15-1.
We’ll have the highlights on the @DeanTrailways 5th Quarter on @WLNS! pic.twitter.com/A2hXRC7soL
FINAL (GIRLS): PORTLAND 52, BATH 17