5th Quarter Friday Scoreboard

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Who’s ready for some basketball? The 6 Sports team is spreading out across Mid-Michigan for another busy 5th Quarter Friday. Below get scores as they happen, highlights, and post-game interviews from our crew. Expect updates all throughout the night.

THE BIG GAME: MASON VS. CHARLOTTE

FINAL (BOYS) : MASON 52, CHARLOTTE 50

BOYS: BENTON HARBOR VS. WILLIAMSTON

FINAL (BOYS) BENTON HARBOR 53, WILLIAMSTON 58

BOYS: ITHACA VS. PORTLAND

FINAL (BOYS): ITHACA 41, PORTLAND 59

BOYS: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA VS. PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

FINAL (BOYS): PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 50, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 34

BOYS: DANSVILLE VS. LAINGSBURG

FINAL (BOYS) DANSVILLE 50, LAINGSBURG 57

BOYS: SARANAC VS. POTTERVILLE

FINAL (BOY) SARANAC 46, POTTERVILLE 61

BOYS: BATH VS. FOWLER

FINAL (BOYS) BATH 60, FOWLER 39

GIRLS: OKEMOS VS. HOLT

FINAL (GIRLS) OKEMOS 49, HOLT 58

GIRLS: DEWITT VS. ST. JOHNS

FINAL (GIRLS) DEWITT 52, ST. JOHNS 17

GIRLS: PORTLAND VS. BATH

FINAL (GIRLS): PORTLAND 52, BATH 17

