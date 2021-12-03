5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Basketball Week 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — High School football season has officially wrapped up, and it’s time for some hoops.

The girl’s basketball season started earlier this week and tonight will be this year’s first basketball edition of the 5th Quarter.

As always we have a ton of great games ahead for you.

Our big game will be out at Williamston where Portland will be in town.

But that’s just the start of the action.

Follow along below for updated scores and highlights throughout the night:

BIG GAME:

Portland at Williamston

Battle Creek Pennfield at Mason

Ann Arbor Father Gaberial Richard at Olivet

Maple Valley at Potterville

Stockbridge at Dansville

Webberville at Perry

Haslett at Okemos

Hudson at East Jackson

Jackson at Jackson Northwest

Games we’re monitoring but not going to be at:

Portland St. Patrick at Adrian Lenawee Christian

Carson City-Crystal at Blanchard Montabella

Pewamo-Westphalia at Central Montcalm

Fenton at DeWitt – Canceled

Bath at Everett – Canceled

Saginaw Nouvel at Fowler

Alma at Ionia

Lansing Christian at Morrice