5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Basketball Week 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — High School football season has officially wrapped up, and it’s time for some hoops.
The girl’s basketball season started earlier this week and tonight will be this year’s first basketball edition of the 5th Quarter.
As always we have a ton of great games ahead for you.
Our big game will be out at Williamston where Portland will be in town.
But that’s just the start of the action.
Follow along below for updated scores and highlights throughout the night:
BIG GAME:
Portland at Williamston
Battle Creek Pennfield at Mason
Ann Arbor Father Gaberial Richard at Olivet
Maple Valley at Potterville
Stockbridge at Dansville
Webberville at Perry
Haslett at Okemos
Hudson at East Jackson
Jackson at Jackson Northwest
Games we’re monitoring but not going to be at:
Portland St. Patrick at Adrian Lenawee Christian
Carson City-Crystal at Blanchard Montabella
Pewamo-Westphalia at Central Montcalm
Fenton at DeWitt – Canceled
Bath at Everett – Canceled
Saginaw Nouvel at Fowler
Alma at Ionia
Lansing Christian at Morrice