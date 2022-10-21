LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just one more week left in the regular high school football season!
What a season it was, and as always you can catch the latest scores here on the WLNS 5th Quarter Scoreboard.
Our big game this week is Grand Ledge at East Lansing, so be sure to keep an eye on it!
BIG GAME: GRAND LEDGE AT EAST LANSING
DEWITT AT WAVERLY
ANN ARBOR HURON AT HOLT
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT LANSING CATHOLIC
WILLIAMSTON AT LANSING SEXTON
MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER AT LANSING EVERETT
RICHLAND GULL LAKE AT OLIVET
EATON RAPIDS AT MASON
STOCKBRIDGE AT DANSVILLE
KALAMAZOO LOY NORRIS AT LANSING EASTERN
FOWLERVILLE AT CHARLOTTE