ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) – Six people were arrested and at least five officers were injured after Albion Police Officials say they were called to Bohm theatre for reports of a fight and a man with a gun.

“The crowd kind of moved down behind the building and then down Cass street to a park. We had information that one of the individuals had a gun on him. The person fitting that description was one of the first people to leave the area and go towards the park,” said Albion Chief of Public Safety, Scott Kipp.

Police say the description of the person was someone wearing a black shirt and mask. As police followed a person matching the description they say there was a group of around 50 people in the park.

Albion police say that’s when they were confronted by a number of people. Body cam video shows officers working to arrest several people as punches were thrown.

“Two officers were hit in the face. One officer has a black eye because of an elbow that he got while he was trying to arrest one person,” said Kipp.

Police say they used tasers and pepper spray to control the situation. The individual officers were originally searching for ended up being a 15-year-old and no gun was found.

“He was only taken into custody because we had to deal with the other incident that was going on if it had just stopped for a few minutes and had a conversation that’s probably all it would have been.”

In total, three juveniles and three adults were arrested. All were released but police say they will be pressing charges on the ones who resisted arrest.

“We’re just trying to determine who did what and what charges will stem from that. More than likely it will be for resisting and obstructing officers will be the chargers for most of them,” said Kipp.

The 15-year-old was fully cooperative and faces no charges. Police say they were concerned about security at the festival because of threats that were made.