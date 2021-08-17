6 days without water forces Jackson man to bathe in lake

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -Around the Jackson area hundreds of homes are still without power.

It’s been going on for nearly a week now for some families, and for some it means going back to how things were in the 30s.

6 News reporter Tony Garcia’s house lost power for about 24 hours last week and he called it a headache.

But he never was without running water. Certainly not for a week.

That’s sadly the case for one Jackson-area family.

“It reminds me of my life when I was about 10 years old. We had to haul our own water, life was hard,” said Bob Raby, a 93-year-old man without water.

His son Doug lives up the road, both homes have been without power going on six days.

“I understand they got a lot of crews here, they’re doing their best, I’m not knocking them, but it’s a long time,” he said.

Doug says he never realized the luxuries he took for granted.

“You walk up to the kitchen sink and then you’re like oh yeah, this doesn’t work. Daily we have to take our buckets to an artisan well down at the lake. That’s how we fill our toilets and how we do dishes,” Doug said.

It was just about that time again. So Doug grabbed his buckets, loaded up his truck and drove on down to the lake.

As Tony and Doug rode down, you could see a neighboring barn with its doors blown off.

Then they arrived at the well.

Doug has a pacemaker, hip replacements, and has had 3 surgeries on his ankle, but still he walks down the dock to fill his buckets.

He’s even had to use the lake for hygiene…

“I’ve taken my baths right here in Sweezy lake…Come on down with a bar of soap down in the water like I did when I was a kid with hay.”

Then he has to make it back home and change out his water.

Just like he’s been doing every day for almost a week

Tony drove around the area searching for consumers energy crews and found dozens of contract workers at a cafe.

They came from Tennessee last week and said off-camera even they didn’t know how long they’d be around.

As for the Raby’s, they’re keeping a positive attitude

“I’m blessed with a wonderful family, they’re taking very good care of me, I couldn’t be any better off,” said Doug.