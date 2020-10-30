6 dead and 2 million without power following Hurricane Zeta

GULF COAST (WLNS) – Following several days of storms and dangerous conditions due to Hurricane Zeta. Two million people remain without power and six people are now dead.

Although the storm has now passed, the dangers are not yet over. According to officials, many death can still happen after a storm has left the area.

Currently, three people in Georgia and one person in Alabama are dead after trees fell on their homes. Another man died in Mississippi from drowning, while a sixth man was killed after making contact with a downed electrical line.

Zeta which is now a tropical storm is the 27th named storm of the record-breaking hurricane season, and the 11th to make landfall.