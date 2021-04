BRYAN, TX (WLNS) – There has been a mass shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, reports Texas CBS affiliate Rusty Surette in a Tweet.

BREAKING: There has been a mass shooting at a business in Bryan in the 300 block of Stone City Drive. At least six injured, several in critical condition according to my sources.



2:58 pm — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

The shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Stone City Drive.

Six have been injured and several are in critical condition, reports Surette.

The nearby Jane Long School will not be releasing students due to the shooting, reports Surette.

From BISD: Jane Long School will not be releasing students right now due to the shooting incident nearby on Stone City Drive. 3:06pm pic.twitter.com/tFIRP3SwEt — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>