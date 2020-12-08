6 News and Salvation Army team up to “Rescue Christmas”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Silver bells- they ring every year from the 6 News team and Salvation Army as you leave stores, but this year the sound will be quieter.

With the pandemic, fewer stores can be open and fewer shoppers are out. Leaving fewer donations to be dropped into the Salvation Army’s kettle box lower than ever.

“So whether it’s a dollar. Twenty dollars, whether it is a toy. Your help makes all the difference in the world,” said Major Jim Irvine of the Salvation Army

With this problem, 6 News has teamed up with the Salvation Army to help “Rescue Christmas.” Normally the need for toys is great, but this year the need for cash donations is greater than ever.

“Because of COVID, we’ve got fewer locations were able to ring the bell. We have got far fewer people carrying cash. And so, the need is far greater, and the donations are lower,” said Irvine

With your generous donations of even a few dollars, we together can help our neighbors keep their lights on or pay rent. The first 10 thousand dollars in donations received will be matched by other generous donors- all helping neighbors in the Capital Region area.

Giving back during the holiday season is always important, but the organization says it’s more important than ever during these trying times. They say something as simple as a quarter can go very far.