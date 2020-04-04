6 News Capital Rundown: Episode 9

We’re covering a lot of ground on this week’s 6 News Capital Rundown.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick looks at Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to shut down K-12 public school buildings for the rest of this school year.

He also shares his thoughts on the simmering war of words between Go. Whitmer and President Trump.

Also, ABC News political reporter Jonathan Karl has been on the White House beat for decades. In this edition of the Rundown, Karl tells you what it’s like to go one-on-one with President Trump and why what you see could be very different from what happens when the cameras are off.

In the video above we’re going in-depth on those stories and more in the latest episode of the Capital Rundown.