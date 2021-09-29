6 News Debate: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor squares off against candidate Kathie Dunbar

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tune in at 7:00 p.m. to view the first in a series of commercial-free Lansing mayoral debates hosted by WLNS-TV.

The debates will be moderated by 6 News anchor Sheri Jones. Jones, hosting the 6 and 11 p.m. news broadcasts.

In today’s debate, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor squares off against challenger and City Council member Kathie Dunbar.

Schor was first elected into office four years ago. Previously he served as a State Representative.

Dunbar has been a Lansing City Council Member for 16 years. She is also Executive Director of the South Lansing Community Development Association.

On October 6 tune in to the next debate featuring Jackson mayoral candidates Mayor Daniel Mahoney and retired corrections officer John Wilson, hosted by 6 News anchor Lauren Thompson.