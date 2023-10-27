LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You can make the 6 News station a stop on your trick-or-treat trail on Halloween night.

We’ll be handing out candy right here at the station, and we’re inviting you to come see us! We’ll be in the front drive at 2820 East Saginaw St. on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 6 News team will be handing out candy and saying hello to whoever stops by. We’ll also be joined by members with the Lansing Police Department, who will also have treats to hand out.

We hope to see you on Tuesday! Happy Halloween!