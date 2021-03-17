6 News Investigates Mental Health: A Town Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Throughout the month of March, 6 News is dedicating time each day to the topic of “Mental Health”.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grip on the world, the need for mental health support is at an all-time high.

We’re bringing the conversation about mental health to the palm of your hands. In the video above, hear from a panel of experts, who have difficult conversations, and make it their life’s work to advocate for those in need of assistance.

Panelists will include:

Karen Gallagher , Owner of The Wellness Institute of Michigan

, Owner of The Wellness Institute of Michigan Sara Lurie , Executive Director Community Mental Health Authority of Ingham, Clinton, Eaton counties

, Executive Director Community Mental Health Authority of Ingham, Clinton, Eaton counties Robert Sheehan, CEO Community Mental Health Authority of Michigan

Get Help

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can get mental health assistance by clicking here.

The number for the National for National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

You can also find help by clicking here.