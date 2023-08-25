LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WLNS is experiencing issues with the transmitter which sends our television signal over the air and to providers. Please watch the news here and thank you for being patient as we, like so many others, deal with storm cleanup.
by: Duncan Phenix
Posted:
Updated:
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WLNS is experiencing issues with the transmitter which sends our television signal over the air and to providers. Please watch the news here and thank you for being patient as we, like so many others, deal with storm cleanup.