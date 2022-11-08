DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Election Day is finally here and 6 News is your election headquarters.

We’re following dozens of races, including the run for governor.

WLNS reporter Josh Sanchez is in Detroit tonight where Democratic candidates, along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will be watching results roll in.

We are way ahead from the polls closing but already the energy is high.

This morning, Whitmer met with supporters in East Lansing. She voted through absentee ballot. She says support has been strong after wrapping up a string of campus visits last night at Michigan State University.

Dixon cast her ballot in Muskegon and met with her base in West Michigan. She says her team and her family are excited for the night ahead.

“I’ve seen some early reports looking good, we’ve got long lines I was in East Lansing this morning with Congresswoman Slotkin. I was on MSU’s campus yesterday, Grand Valley’s campus earlier this week, and U of M. I mean, we’re seeing enthusiasm and so it’s good, but we’re not gonna rest till the polls close tonight,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“You know, it’s a historic day, I’m the first female Republican gubernatorial candidate. It’s exciting to have (her kids) here,” said Dixon.

There are still several hours before the polls close. We have a crew in Grand Rapids following the Dixon camp for a reaction later tonight.

This article will be continually updated as more information comes in. Remember to come back to this page later in the evening!