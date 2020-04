6 News Spanish Cast for Friday, April 17 – Actualizacion en español

Gerrae Simons Miller, owner of Mellow Massage & Yoga in Philadelphia, said she has tried four times to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to support her massage and yoga studio, each attempt through a different lender. She successfully submitted an application this week, only to learn a few days later that the program has been tapped out. Her clients, some of whom have medical conditions that require weekly massages, are in pain, but Miller doesn't know when it will be safe for her to go back to work. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. It has been adapted for web from CBS News.

Businesses like yours are closed at this time, and it's difficult to envision performing massages and other wellness services virtually. How are you, as a small business owner, coping with the shutdown?