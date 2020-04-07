6 News Sports Poll: MLB talks about season start in May

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Major League Baseball has recently come forward and expressed that they may have a plan in place to start the season as early as May.
So, what is it? Not only would all 30 teams play games at stadiums with no fans in the Phoenix area, but the players, coaching staff and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation. They could only travel to and from the stadium.
So we want to know. What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to see this happen? Or are you opposed to it?”
Respond to this poll on the WLNS-TV Facebook.