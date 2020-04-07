6 News Sports Poll: MLB talks about season start in May

FILE – This is an Aug. 31, 2019, file photo showing New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throwing to first in a pickoff attempt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, in New York. Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball because of domestic violence. MLB did not give details in its statement Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, but said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.” (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Major League Baseball has recently come forward and expressed that they may have a plan in place to start the season as early as May.

So, what is it? Not only would all 30 teams play games at stadiums with no fans in the Phoenix area, but the players, coaching staff and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation. They could only travel to and from the stadium.

So we want to know. What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to see this happen? Or are you opposed to it?”

