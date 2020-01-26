6 News This Morning’s Top Stories

Coronavirus outbreak:

Health officials in Orange County California confirmed a third case of coronavirus in the United States. Overnight, Chinese officials say the death toll reached 56.

Trial expected this year for farmer suing City of East Lansing

A federal trial is expected to begin later this year in the case of a Michigan apple orchard owner who sued East Lansing after he was not allowed to participate at the city’s farmers market because he doesn’t allow gay couples to marry at his orchard.


