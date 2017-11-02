6 Simple Steps to Sleeping with Someone

While many people live together happily, sleeping side by side may be a different story.
The Better Sleep Council says the on average, one in three Americans feel their partner’s sleep problems negatively impact their own quality of sleep.
Here are 6 tips to help bring harmony back to the bedroom:
- Make sure your mattress provides adequate room to sleep. Couples should share a mattress no smaller than queen-size.
- If your partner’s snoring keeps you up, try anti-snore pillows, sprays, or nasal strips designed to help people breathe more easily. If your partner’s snoring persists, they should consult their physician.
- If your partner tosses and turns, it could be your mattress. Evaluate the comfort and support of your mattress every five to seven years to determine if it’s the culprit.
- If your bedroom feels more like an office than bedroom, change it.
- Your bedroom should only be used for sleep and sex.
- Keep work, laptop, phone and television out of the bedroom. This will create a much more relaxing, and romantic atmosphere
